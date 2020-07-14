Retired MSGT William Leon "Bill" Suggs, age 76 of Ashland went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was the son of the late Wilburn and Nettie Gay Suggs of Ashland. He was the oldest of seven siblings: Linda Wolfe (Wendell) of Ashland, Star Robertson (Hank) of Saluda, SC, Freddy Suggs of Ashland, Wibby Suggs, Mickey Suggs (Millie) of Lincoln and Angie Watts of Alexander City.
He graduated from Mellow Valley School and joined the U.S.A.F. where he specialized in ground communications and Signal Intelligence. He also owned and operated B&S Electronics for many years. Bill was a faithful member of First Assembly of God in Ashland.
Bill was always successful in his career but he would tell you that his greatest accomplishment happened in 1963 when he married the love of his life, Sheila Annette Barnhill. Together for 56 years, they raised 5 wonderful children: Leon Suggs (Angela), Darrell Suggs, Theresa Suggs, Paula Yates (Tim, "His sixth child"), all of Ashland and Reverand Paul W. Suggs I (Tabitha) of Hanahan, SC.
His grandchildren and great grandchildren held a very special place in his heart.
To his grandchildren he would always say PawPaw loves you.
Brandon, Brittany (Jason), Lyndsey, Robert, Courtney, Lauren, Cameron (Katherine), Kristopher, Grant, Andrea, Paul II, Brooklyn, April, and Jabe.
To his greatgrandchildren he would say PawPaw's precious babies:
Ethan, Amberlyn, Kaylin, Brianna, Camryn, Bryson, Cadence, Noah, Luna, Bryelan, Madeline, and Jaden.
Pallbearers will be Leon Suggs, Darrell Suggs, Brandon Suggs, Jason freeman, Tim Yates, and Stan Gaither. Honorary Pallbearers will be Freddy Suggs, Mickey Suggs, and Wendell Wolfe.
Send online condolences to www.benefieldfuneralhome.com
Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.