Retired Stg. 1st Class Thomas Lee Perkins

Funeral service for Retired Stg. 1st Class Thomas Lee Perkins, 71, (formerly of Anniston) will be Monday, February 3, at 11 am at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Solomon, officiating. Interment with Military honors will be on Tuesday, February 4, at 1:15 pm at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. Mr. Perkins passed away January 28, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Perkins served in the United States Army 25th Ranger Battalion, recipient of three Purple Hearts and two Silver Stars, with 27 years of service.
Survivors include his wife: Hannelore Joyner Perkins; children: Dominick Perkins, Michelle Woodberry; siblings: Ernest (Dell) Keith, Jerry Perkins, Glory Perkins Cook, Elaine Perkins Tenner, Martha A. Perkins, Frank (Bonnie) Perkins, LeAnder (Joyce) Perkins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee Drumman and Idell Harris Perkins, brothers, Emerson Perkins, Barry Wayne Perkins.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020
