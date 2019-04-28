Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Bobby J. Kirk. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Bobby J. Kirk, 78, of Piedmont, Al, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the University of Alabama Hospital. He was born in Calhoun County, Al on July 3, 1940.

He is survived by his beloved spouse of 57 years, Linda Kirk. He is also survived by a son, Raymond Kirk, and daughter, Tammy Morrow (Graham); and four grandchildren Auburn and Dylan Kirk and Caleb and Taylor Morrow. He is also survived by a loyal friend and brother-n-law, Franklin Buttram and sister-n-law Vera Kirk.

Bobby graduated from Piedmont High School and attended Howard Bible College. He retired from Standard Coosa-Thatcher company after 30 years of service. Most notably, Bobby served as a servant leader and senior pastor for over 40 years in Calhoun and Cherokee county. Bobby was a member of the Calhoun and Cherokee Baptist Association and Lozahatchee Masonic Lodge No 97.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Bessie Kirk; son, Timothy Kirk; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Kirk; six brothers: Gene, Franklin, Lewis, Bill, Alton, J.T., and two sisters Anne Mae Rutherford and Mary Opal Buttram.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Kirk, Caleb Morrow, Taylor Morrow, Jack Glen Buttram, David Kirk, Phillip Kirk, Don Rutherford, Leon Rutherford, Alford Rutherford, and Franklin Buttram. Honorary pallbearers will be local pastors and ministers.

Funeral services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. with the Revs. Jerry Pike, Michael Ingram, and Chris Naugher officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Private graveside services will be at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jack Morgan and Rev. Frank Parris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bobby J. Kirk to the Alabama Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministry 1210 Friendship Rd, Oxford, Alabama 36203 or Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272.

