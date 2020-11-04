1/1
Rev. DeWayne Borders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rev. DeWayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Rev. DeWayne Borders, 64, of Anniston, will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Roland Brown will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Rev. Borders entered his Heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020. Rev. Borders is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt D. Borders and Mary Cline Borders; and his sister, Betty Goodwin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Dianne Borders; his children, Kara (Laine) Shaw and Shelley (Van) Roberts; his grandchildren, Caleb Shaw, Nathan Shaw, Allie Shaw, Reece Roberts, Tyler Roberts, and Case Roberts; one brother, Roger (Gayle) Borders; one sister, Shelby Whitten; his mother-in-law, Polly Bentley; and many nieces and nephews. Rev. Borders was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He lived his life, exhibiting Christian character throughout his business and ministry. He was a bi-vocational minister, sharing the gospel of Christ for over 40 years. When he was not preaching or ministering to those in need, Rev. Borders could be found knee-deep in construction, where he owned and operated Borders Construction for 42 years. In Rev. Borders spare time he enjoyed camping, hunting, and watching Alabama football, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Caleb Shaw, Nathan Shaw, Tyler Roberts, Case Roberts, Laine Shaw, and Van Roberts. In concordance with the mandate for COVID-19, the family requests that facial masks be worn during the visitation and funeral. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeanette nabors
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved