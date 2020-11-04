Funeral service for Rev. DeWayne Borders, 64, of Anniston, will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Roland Brown will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Rev. Borders entered his Heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020. Rev. Borders is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt D. Borders and Mary Cline Borders; and his sister, Betty Goodwin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Dianne Borders; his children, Kara (Laine) Shaw and Shelley (Van) Roberts; his grandchildren, Caleb Shaw, Nathan Shaw, Allie Shaw, Reece Roberts, Tyler Roberts, and Case Roberts; one brother, Roger (Gayle) Borders; one sister, Shelby Whitten; his mother-in-law, Polly Bentley; and many nieces and nephews. Rev. Borders was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He lived his life, exhibiting Christian character throughout his business and ministry. He was a bi-vocational minister, sharing the gospel of Christ for over 40 years. When he was not preaching or ministering to those in need, Rev. Borders could be found knee-deep in construction, where he owned and operated Borders Construction for 42 years. In Rev. Borders spare time he enjoyed camping, hunting, and watching Alabama football, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Caleb Shaw, Nathan Shaw, Tyler Roberts, Case Roberts, Laine Shaw, and Van Roberts. In concordance with the mandate for COVID-19, the family requests that facial masks be worn during the visitation and funeral. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"