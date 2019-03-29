Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Saare. View Sign

A memorial service for Rex Saare, 75, of Anniston, AL will be held at the Munford Church of Christ, 143 Main Street, on Saturday, 30 March 2019 at 11:00. Rex passed from this life at home on 25 March 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Talladega, AL in 1943 to Harvey and Ruby Lee (Glosson) Saare and grew up in Munford, graduating from Munford High School. He joined the Navy in 1961 and served as a Yeoman in California and Alaska. After the Navy, he remained in California and studied accounting at Northridge University before starting a family. Among his various occupations, he worked in the oil fields and on early computer mainframe systems. After retiring, he returned to Alabama where he enjoyed reading, gardening, and visiting his old haunts. Among his family and loved ones, he is survived by Joan Hunstiger; children Amy Hunt, Keith Saare, and Rebecca Richard and their families; sister Betty Ann Otos; and many beloved cousins including Patsy Adams. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 29, 2019

