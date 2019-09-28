The Anniston Star

Rhett Dean Johnson (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Rhett Dean Johnson (82) of Pell City, Alabama Passed away on September 26, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be Saturday September 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home with Craig Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Bowery Cemetery. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife Martha Johnson, Son, Lawrence (Cindy) Johnson, Daughter, Carolyn Sanders, Brothers, Gary Johnson, Danny (Carolyn) Johnson, Sister, Sandra Patterson, Grandson, Rhett J. Johnson. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, Alabama. Mr. Johnson was a proud veteran who served in the Navy, the family would also like to thank the Dr's and staff at the V.A. hospital. Pallbearers will be family and friends Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama will conduct the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 28, 2019
