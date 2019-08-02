Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Kiser Ledbetter. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 View Map Lying in State 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Piedmont Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Piedmont Piedmont , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Rhonda Kiser Ledbetter, 61, of Piedmont will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Piedmont with the Rev. Michael Ingram, the Rev. David Cox and the Rev. Roger Kiser officiating. The body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5- 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Mrs. Ledbetter passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She is survived by two sisters, Renee Schivera (John) of Madison and Revonda Pruitt (Tim) of Piedmont; nieces and nephews, Landon Pruitt, Logan Pruitt, Lauren Pruitt, Allison Schivera and Austin Schivera; step-daughter, Kendra Cobb of Piedmont; step-son, Cody Ledbetter (Sandra) of Piedmont; step-grandchildren, Lauren Cobb, Kaitlyn Cobb, Corrie Ledbetter, Chelsea Ledbetter and J. D. Ledbetter; fur baby, Tammy La Shelle; and special friends, Karen Owens Osborne, Bobbette Rokus and Nancy Cardwell. Pallbearers will be Bobby Pike, Landon Pruitt, Mark Osborne, Kim Rich, Logan Pruitt and Austin Schivera; Honorary Pallbearers will be William Rich, Harold Anderson and members of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont Sunshine Club. Mrs. Kiser was a longtime resident of Etowah County and was a member of Wellspring Church of God. She was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School and received her Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science Degrees from Jacksonville State University. She held an Education Specialist Degree in Music Education and taught Chorus and Drama for 31 years at Chattooga County High School. Rhonda was a beautiful and talented performer with the Theatre of Gadsden working as a music director or theatre actress. Most recent performances were White Plains, Blue Mountain, Black Widow and "Minnie Pearl" in Ring of Fire. 