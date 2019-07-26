Memorial Service for Mrs. Rhonda Viers, 65, of Iowa will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Viers passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at UAB hospital in Birmingham surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, James T. Coger and Dorothy Starnes Coger, her daughter, Joy Goins, her brother, Charlie Coger, her aunts, Helen Smith, and Elizabeth Gallager. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Viers; her children, Serena Adkins (Matthew) and James Goins; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Viers was a lover of animals. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers, she loved lilies in particular. Mrs. Viers loved to travel she loved Las Vegas, Gulf Shores, being at the beach and soaking up the sun. During her working career she was a food inspector. She also drove a truck with her husband, Jack, together they went to forty-eight states and Canada. She loved music especially Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama. But most of all she loved being a Granny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on July 26, 2019