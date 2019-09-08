Rhys William Howard, age 3, passed away Monday, September 2nd, 2019 in Bartow County.
He was born on January 21st, 2016, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rhys is survived by his father and mother, John and Amie Howard and older brothers Rhett and Grant, all of Acworth, GA; his grandparents, Carleen Vaughn, and John and Becky Howard, all of Lafayette, GA and Donald and Amelia Crow of Jacksonville, AL; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rhys attended Primrose School of Bentwater where he had just started preschool. He loved school, his classmates, spending time reading, and learning his alphabet and songs. His greatest joys were spending time at the beach, collecting rocks, playing outside, his stuffed puppies and blanket, and watching Paw Patrol.
Rhys was a light to everyone that he encountered, always approaching every situation with a smile. He called his brothers "my Rhett" and "my Grant," and dreamed of being like his brothers and playing football and soccer. He never met a stranger and was the greatest thing to ever happen to his family.
Services will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4 pm, at the North Cobb High School Performing Arts Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations in a memorial fund set up in Rhys' honor through the Pope Foundation.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 8, 2019