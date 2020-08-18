Richard Barlow Smith, 74 of Jacksonville, was born in Muncie, Indiana on June 15th, 1946 to Rollie and Dorothy Smith, as the youngest of three children.

Richard passed away on August 8, 2020 at RMC from COVID-19.

He married Clarice Chastain on August 24th, 1985, loving her beyond bearing and with sure knowledge that she loved him. Richard is survived by his wife Clarice,; sons, Anthony Smith (Beth) , Timothy Smith (Susan), Andrew Smith ; grandsons, Kyler, Mitch, Blake, Trenton, loving sisters Martha Phillips (Gary); Shirley Smith, by his step-son, Ronald Chastain (Susan), his special step-daughter, Robin Fincher Planchon (Carl) and by his step-grandsons, Hayden and Caleb.

Richard was retired from the US Army after service 20 honest and faithful years of service to his nation; including two combat tours in Vietnam. He was an ardent College Football fan, which at the top of that list was his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide. Additionally, he developed a great respect and love for all animals, frequently being on the look-out for strays that he could assist. His genuine concern for one local stray, a shelter he and his wife would adopt to become part of the family until early in 2020.

His journey to heaven ow begins in earnest….."don't buy and wooden nickels"!

The family will miss Richard telling everyone "don't buy any wooden nickels".







