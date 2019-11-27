Funeral services for Richard Bledsoe, 74, of Guntersville, AL will be held at 12:30pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, AL with Wayne Dunaway officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens in Anniston, AL. Visitation will begin at 11:30am. Richard passed from this life Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. He was born May 21, 1945 in Bedford County, TN to the late Sally Anne and Herman Bledsoe. Richard served his country as a member of the National Guard. He spent most of his career as a metallurgical engineer. After retirement he enjoyed serving others through his work at Dignity Memorial and through the ministry, preaching at churches in Florida and Alabama. Richard never met a stranger and everyone who knew him knew that he loved the Lord and that he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Dean; children, Laura (Brian) Huggins, Thomas (April) Bledsoe, and Kim Dunaway; grandchildren, Chase Bledsoe, Kenzie (Stephen) Cole, Megan Bledsoe, Halee Tucker, and Savana Tucker; great-grandson, Ryker; and brother, Billy (Pat) Bledsoe. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Port St. Lucie, FL.