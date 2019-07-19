The Anniston Star

Richard Cook Simpson

Obituary
Funeral service for Richard Cook Simpson, 86, of Marion Center, PA will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Richard Cook Simpson is survived by his son, Richard Scott and Barbara Simpson from Morehead City, NC; grand-daughter, Devi Simpson-Mayeaux and Rosco Cramardie from Des Allemandes, LA. and Melissa and Dustin Mausey from Rickman, TN; grandson, Neill and Jessica Simpson from TN; great-granddaughter, Lilly Anne Mausey from Rickman, TN; great-grandson, Drake O'Brien from Des Allemandes, LA., Dade Mayeaux from Des Allemandes, LA.; sisters, Evelyn McCord and Virginia and Robert Easley from Kittanning, PA.; brothers, Kenneth and Sue Simpson from Lorain, OH, and Don and Mona Simpson from Marion Center, PA; nieces, Dianne and Don Peffer from Marion Center, PA, Karen and Kyle Simpson from TX, Melissa Gearhart from Marion Center, PA, and Tori Gearhart from Marion Center, PA; nephews, Todd Simpson from OH, Mark Simpson and Bob Gibson from Pennsylvania and Austin Gearhart from Marion Center, P.A Richard Cook Simpson was in the US Navy from August 14, 1951, till August 2, 1956. He was in the US Air Force from October 29, 1956 till May 31, 1976. Mr. Simpson was in the Civil Service at Ft. McClellan from October 1, 1977 till May 31, 1992. He served 55 years as a Mason/32Deg./Shriner Clown Troupe. He was in the Korean War in 1953 USS General H. W. Butner and the Vietnam War in April 1967 through May 21, 1968. Mr. Simpson was a member of Dover Baptist Church in Lindale. TX. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II bullet Korean War
