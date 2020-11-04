1/1
Richard D. Stubbs
A memorial service will be announced later following the passing of our dear loved one, Richard D. Stubbs. He passed at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center Sunday after a short illness. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Debbie, and son, Richard K Stubbs, II. He is survived by his siblings Jerry C. Stubbs, Larry W. Stubbs, Benny Carter, and Kathy Carter Webb, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him; Brother in law, John W. Bennett, Jr. Richard was born and raised in Anniston and graduated Anniston High School in 1966. He was a sports enthusiast and played football under Bulldog Johnson, and Bill Rutherford. He also ran track for Anniston. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard K. Stubbs, I, and his mother Christine Stubbs Carter all of Anniston. Richard was an avid salesman and sales manager for Liberty National Life Insurance Company from 1969 through 1998 in Anniston. He was awarded many honors, and trips during this time. He was LUTC Graduate, LUTC Fellow, NSAA Qualifier, Liberty National Senior Liberty Underwriter and impacted many lives. Richard was the mail courier for F&M Bank, and Calhoun County Circuit Court. He served on Calhoun Civil Service Board, and Inspector 19-2 Civil Defense Leatherwood Road Precinct for many years. He was a member of Indian Oaks Community Club. He supported local football at Saks High School for years. Richard served as Christian Life Center Director for several years, and held leadership positions at Parker Memorial Baptist Church where he was a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class.

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
