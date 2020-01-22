Richard "Glenn" Smith of Paducah, Kentucky, left this life on Friday, January 17th, 2020. He was born, February 9, 1959 in Anniston. He attended school at Saks until relocating with family to Florida; he graduated from Avon Park High School in Avon Park, Florida. After high school he returned to Alabama and worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was the Facility Manager at the Paducah Diffusion Plant which enriches Uranium for use in nuclear power plants. He took pride in his career which spanned over several states at different nuclear plants. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul David & Avie Heifner, paternal grandparents, Richard J. & Onna Ruth Smith, one sister, Carol Smith, and one lifelong best friend, Norman Tucker. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, William "Pete" and Ann Smith; a sister, Janet Singletary (Gene); two sons, Tyler Smith (Stephanie) and Colt Smith (Kara); nephews, Dylan Singletary (Christina), Tannor Singletary, Taylor Singletary and Chase Smith (Shelby)and Bruce, Leslie Gorke, Tammy Smith, many relatives and several lifelong friends. He adored his grandkids who affectionately called him "Papa G", his favorite title of all. His grandchildren were definitely his pride and joy, Madison, Hunter, Delaney & Dax. Asked to serve as pallbearers were Mike Mundy, Sammy Criswell, Scott Ray, Chase Smith, Tannor Singletary and Taylor Singletary. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 22, 2020