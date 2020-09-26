1/1
Richard Lee Dodd "Dude"
Graveside service for Richard Lee Dodd "Dude" 67, of Jacksonville, Alabama will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn Gardens and Mausoleum with Bishop Johnnie L. Woods, Jr; officiating. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Mr. Dodd passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at RMC. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife with whom he shared 49 wonderful years, Teresa Dodd; his children, Richard Lenere (Anissa) Cunningham, Nickolas Reshad (Jessica) Cunningham, and Ashley Sheree (Lyray) Fomby; godsons, Jason Cunningham and Steve Minnifield; eight grandchildren, Richard Cortez Cunningham, Jyra Kimbrough, Reshad Cunningham, Jayden Swain, Justin Swain, A'Niyah Cunningham, Envy Cunningham, and Jaxon Fomby; one great-grandson, Eric Cortez Lenere Cunningham; five aunts, Rose Woods, Eva Woods, Vera Woods, Vera Brewster, and Mamie Dodd; four sisters, Gloria Dodd, Lorene (Charles) Smith, Mattie Faye Stoudemire, and Superior Ann (Billy) Cobb; one brother, Tyron (Bea) Williams; sister-in-law, Donna Greene; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lou Dodd, his father, Tommy Lee Dodd, grandmother (momma), Rosa Lee Woods, grandfather, Wilbert Woods, aunt, Kate Conway, uncles, Pink Junior Woods, and Johnnie L. Woods, Sr., cousin, Ricky Woods, and grandson, Nickolas Jared Cunningham. Goodson Funeral Home directing 256.237.9771.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Goodson Funeral Home
SEP
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Gardens and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Goodson Funeral Home
830 Noble St
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-9771
September 25, 2020
I am missing you so I love you Uncle Dude. Glad that I got to come home last year and spent time with you at the Wellington reunion.
Angela Caprice
Family
