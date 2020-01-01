A memorial for Mr. Richard Lee "Ricky" Edwards, 67 of Jacksonville, will be at 2 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Webster's Chapel Community Center.
Mr. Edwards passed away at his home surrounded by his family on December 23, 2019.
Mr. Edwards was the long time manager of Edwards Grocery in Jacksonville and Hollingsworth Grocery in Websters Chapel. He was Methodist by faith. Mr. Edwards was huge University of Alabama football fan and was also a fan of the Atlanta Falcons. He and Diana will be remembered as "everyone's parents" as they considered so many of their young friends as their own children.
Mr. Edwards is preceded in death by his parents, Minnie and Thomas Edwards; his brothers, Thomas Edwards, Jr. and Ronnie Edwards; and sisters, Linda Phelps and Deanie Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana Lynn Edwards; a daughter, Jaye Lyn Edwards Taylor and her husband, Brett; a son, Richard "Chip" Edwards, II; a grandson, Jonathan Shane Taylor; a sister, Gayle Thornton; a brother, Lynn Edwards and his wife, Rita; a best friend, Jay Cameron and his wife, Kim; and all of his yard young'uns and their spouses and children.
