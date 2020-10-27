The family of Richard Marshall Sr., 86, of Anniston will have a private memorial service.Mr. Marshall died Friday afternoon at Brookwood medical Center.Mr. Marshall is survived by his daughter, Susan Margentino; son, Ricard Marshall Jr. grandchildren, Eddie Margentino and Patrick Margentino; and several nieces and nephews.Mr. Marshall is preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Musumeci Marshall; four sisters and one brother.Mr. Marshall was born in New York. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Port Authority with over 30 years of service. He moved to Alabama in the mid-90s.Online condolences may be made at