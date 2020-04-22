The Anniston Star

Richard Thomas Gaines

Mr. Richard Thomas Gaines, age 75, of Oxford, passed away on April 19, 2020. A visitation will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden. Mr. Gaines was a longtime Oxford resident and was known to many as "Cowboy." He was a friend to many and would help anyone. He loved his family more than words and would do anything to provide for and protect them. He is survived by his wife; Gail Gaines, daughter; Donna Gaines-French(Timothy French), sons; Gregory (Heather) Gaines and Steven Gaines, grandchildren; Stephanie Gaines, Jillian Gaines, Alan Gaines, Jessica Gaines, Trenton French, Kaden Gaines, sisters; Jane Hurt and Ann Pillard, brothers; Phillip(Joyce) Gaines, Dennis Gaines, and Doug(Dianne) Gaines, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Gaines, brother; Bob Gaines, and sisters; Louise Wesley and Vicky Headrick. The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 22, 2020
