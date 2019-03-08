Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ricky Lee Kelley. View Sign

Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Lee Kelley, 55, will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Union United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 night from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Kelley passed on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Anniston. Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robin Elizabeth Bush Kelley; daughter, Neeley Kelley; sons, Shannon Glenn Kelley, and Aaron Shane Kelley; grandsons, Jesse Shane Kelley, and Dylan Cash Kelley; mother, Betty Gayle Kelley; and brother, William John (Suzie) Kelley. Mr. Kelley was proceeded in death by father, Willie Kelley; sister, Carol Jean Kelley; special cousin, Barbara Ann Broome; and grandparents, John and Geneve Roach. Mr. Kelley was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. Ricky was employed with Anniston Army Depot, and was of the Catholic faith. Ricky will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Home Chapel Hill Funeral Home

542 West 52nd Street

Anniston , AL 36206

