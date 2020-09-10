1/1
Rita Ann Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Rita Ann Penny, 67, of Piedmont will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nances Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Garry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in the church's gymnasium "Christian Life Center".
Ms. Penny passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Anniston RMC.
Survivors include her brother, Morris Penny (Peggy) of the Nances Creek Community and one sister, Sharon Warren (Harry) of Barnwell, South Carolina, nieces Dana Langley (Scott) and Tanya Ragan (Michael) all of Piedmont and Lisa Tucker (Ray) of Huntsville; and two nephews Jared Warren of Jacksonville and Jeremy Warren (Heather) of Lawrenceville, Georgia. There was one great niece Joie Tucker and five great nephews; Landon Ragan, Zack Langley, Lawson Warren, Nathan Warren, Matthew Tucker and brother-in-law Jerry Kiser and many family friends.
Ms. Penny was born in the Nances Creek Community, the youngest daughter of Lawson and Faye Penny. She was a graduate of White Plains High School and a member of Nances Creek Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, cross stitch, latch hook, and any crafts using her hands. She made an impact on all she met, and if you knew her you loved her.
Ms. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Faye Penny, and a sister Catherine Penny Kiser and her great niece Paige Marie Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Children's of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 or on the internet at https://www.childrensal.org.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ronald Sponsler
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved