Services for Rita Ann Penny, 67, of Piedmont will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nances Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Garry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in the church's gymnasium "Christian Life Center".
Ms. Penny passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Anniston RMC.
Survivors include her brother, Morris Penny (Peggy) of the Nances Creek Community and one sister, Sharon Warren (Harry) of Barnwell, South Carolina, nieces Dana Langley (Scott) and Tanya Ragan (Michael) all of Piedmont and Lisa Tucker (Ray) of Huntsville; and two nephews Jared Warren of Jacksonville and Jeremy Warren (Heather) of Lawrenceville, Georgia. There was one great niece Joie Tucker and five great nephews; Landon Ragan, Zack Langley, Lawson Warren, Nathan Warren, Matthew Tucker and brother-in-law Jerry Kiser and many family friends.
Ms. Penny was born in the Nances Creek Community, the youngest daughter of Lawson and Faye Penny. She was a graduate of White Plains High School and a member of Nances Creek Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, cross stitch, latch hook, and any crafts using her hands. She made an impact on all she met, and if you knew her you loved her.
Ms. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Faye Penny, and a sister Catherine Penny Kiser and her great niece Paige Marie Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Children's of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 or on the internet at https://www.childrensal.org.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611