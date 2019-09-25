Funeral ceremony for Rita Sue Fluker, 61, of Hobson City, Al will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Golden Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held from 1-6 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Ms. Fluker departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019. Survivors include: her father, Ermenio (Barbara) Marquez of St. Louis, Mo, children, April Marquez, Anthony (Natasha) Marquez, Amanda Jelks, Jessica Walton, and Terry Walton, all of Anniston, Al, brother, Ermenio (Shelia) Marquez Jr., of Oxford, Al, sisters, Lisa (Willie) Rowland of Munford, Al, Talia Marquez of Phoenix, Az., seven grandchildren, Antonia Marquez, Arryanah Parker, Briannah Parker, Angel Marquez, Olivia Marquez, Harmony Marquez, and Aaron Jelks, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Barnett, and husband, Jimmy Tyrone Fluker. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019