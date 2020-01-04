Funeral service for Mr. Robert Austin Tucker, 87, of Anniston, will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Skip Snelling will be officiating. Burial will be held following the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. Mr. Tucker died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Gadsden RMC. Mr. Tucker is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Tucker. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dewayne (Lisa) Tucker of Weaver, Darlene Underwood of Pell City, Deborah (Michael) Turley of Anniston, Diane Slick of Oxford, Dennis Slick of Anniston and Donny (Cheryl) Slick of Pell City; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Tucker of PA; one sister, Sarah Suggs of Oxford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Robby Tucker, Austin Tucker, Jacob Tucker, Judson Tucker, Ty Dulaney and Chris Slick. Mr. Tucker was a devoted Christian and loved serving his Lord and Savior. He pastored many churches in the area over the course of his life. Mr. Tucker served his country in the US Navy and retired from SuperValu after driving a truck for them for many years. He was a wonderful father, devoted grandfather and loving brother. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations please be made to a . Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 4, 2020