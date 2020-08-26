1/1
Robert "Bobby" Cline
Funeral service for Mr. Robert "Bobby" Cline, 82, of Alexandria, will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Bill Snow will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Mr. Cline died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Per the family's wishes, a time of fellowship will be held following the service, at Mr. Cline's home for all who would like to attend. Mr. Cline is preceded in death by his parents, E.O Cline and Maebell Ball Cline; his son, Tony Cline; and one sister, Betty Horne. Left to cherish Mr. Cline's memory are his children, Donna Cline and Sherrie Cline, both of Anniston; five grandchildren, Jennifer Reaves of Oxford, Brandon Malone of Montgomery, Shaina Cline of Anniston, Alison Cline of Birmingham, and Alissa Cline of Anniston; five great-grandchildren, Bella Reaves of Oxford, Addy Malone of Birmingham, Victoria Malone of Chattanooga, TN, Kinsley Gonzalez of Anniston, and Luca Webb of Anniston; one sister, Gayle Mitchell of Birmingham; his uncle, Speedy Ball of Anniston; and the mother of his children, Faye Cline Cole of Anniston. Pallbearers will be Donny McGinnis, Jeremy McGinnis, Jesús Pedroza, Steve Cotton, Mitchell Ball, and Tony Ball. Mr. Cline was a loving Daddy and PawPaw. He was a "self-made" man, educating himself on many things. Mr. Cline was self-employed as a real estate developer, building many houses for people over the years. He enjoyed working with cars, especially Corvettes, of which he owned several throughout his lifetime. Mr. Cline lived life to its fullest, doing things "my way", as he would say. He loved and supported his family unconditionally. Mr. Cline will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
Anniston Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
