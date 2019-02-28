Mr. Robert Dabbs 83 of Ft. Payne, AL departed tis life February 27, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Cohutta, GA with his family at his side. He was born January 27, 1936 in Anniston, AL a son of the late John T. Dabbs Sr. and Annie Pierce Dabbs. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Bryant Dabbs, son, Joseph Dabbs, daughter, Frances Dabbs, brothers, Harlan, John T. Jr. James and Gene Dabbs, sister, Frankie Mae Hughes. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his children, Glenn Edward Dabbs Sr. and Patti Dabbs of Montevallo, AL, Diane and Daniel Wade of Munford, AL, Teresa and Tommy Brewer of Cohutta, GA, Tonya and Jimmy Cronan of Munford, AL; stepson, William Bryant Jr. of Ft. Payne, AL; close family friend like a son, Sherman Montgomery; sisters, Joyce Dabbs of Jacksonville, AL, Naomi Racca of Shreveport, LA; eighteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, seberal nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists" YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME"
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2019