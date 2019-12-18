|
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parker Memorial Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Parker Memorial Baptist Church
Robert Eugene Moore, 94, passed away in Anniston, Alabama on December 15, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. Robert was born on October 18, 1925, in Pelham Range, formerly known as Shady Glen, Alabama (Calhoun County), the thirteenth of fourteen children born to Gipson Phillip (G.P.) and Callie Jamie Timmons Moore. Robert had four passions in life: his Christian faith, his selfless love for his family and friends, the history of WWII, and his beloved University of Alabama Football Team. Robert loved God and served as a deacon at Parker Memorial Baptist Church up to the time of his death. He was a devoted member of the Malcolm Street Sunday School Class. He read his Bible faithfully and prayed every day. He visited the sick and helped those in need, and he could be found making coffee on the Sunday mornings that he was "on duty." Robert survived his wife of 61 years, Nona Sue Paschal Moore, twin infant sons (their first- born children), his parents, thirteen sisters and brothers, Norman Lewis, Amy Frances, Cecile Catherine, John Timmons, Hazel Margaret, Evelyn Cousins, James Weatherly, Mary Elizabeth, William Haskin, Frank Willard, Curtis Lionell, Hugh Wade and Betty Jane. Additionally, Robert survived his wife's parents, whom he loved and adored, George Gilbert Paschal and Theodocia Bryant Paschal, and his brothers-in law, Jesse, Charles, Robert and John Paschal, and his beloved son-in-law, Leland G. Cook of Atlanta, Georgia. Robert is survived by his four loving daughters, Jane Moore McCormick Borders (Dan) of Anniston, Alabama, Patricia Moore Dickerson (Brinkley) of Atlanta, Georgia, Kaye Moore Cook Jones (Michael) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Faye Moore Carlisle (Terry) of Atlanta, Georgia. He was blessed with four grandchildren who knew him as "Papa Robert," Matthew Moore McCormick (Anne) of Auburn, Alabama, Jeffrey Robert McCormick of Anniston, Alabama, Whitney Dickerson Gerkin (David) of Atlanta, Georgia, William Brinkley Dickerson, III of Atlanta, Georgia. He was blessed with five great grandchildren, Matthew Moore McCormick, Jr., Theodore Offord McCormick, and Magnolia Anne McCormick of Auburn, Alabama, and William Brady Gerkin and Julia Frances Gerkin of Atlanta, Georgia. He also is survived by his brother- in-law, James Paschal of Anniston, Alabama, his sister-in-law, Nannie Lou Moore (Haskin), and countless nieces and nephews. As soon as he was old enough Robert joined three of his brothers and two of his sisters in serving his country during WWII. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, helping train pilots. Robert served honorably until the war ended, four years later. After the war, Robert enjoyed a long career in Accounting at Alabama Pipe Company and later at Jacksonville Medical Center. After his retirement, he enjoyed being able to spend time with his sisters and brothers, many of whom had been like parents to him. Robert was generous, loving and kind and never said no to a request by any of his family members. As the youngest living sibling, he was adored by his older brothers and sisters, and he adored and looked up to them. For his entire life, Robert was a devoted fan of the University of Alabama Football Team. On Saturdays during football season, Robert could be found either attending the games, intently listening to the game on the radio, during earlier years, or watching on television. Woe be to anyone who dared to call on the rare occasion that his team lost a game. He would rise early on Saturdays in order not to miss a single precious moment of pre game programs. It was not wise to attempt conversation during a game. Family and friends will be pallbearers. Deacons and members of the Malcom Street Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers. Services for Robert will be held at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Dr. Mack Amis, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Burial will be in Forestlawn Cemetery next to his wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Ave., Anniston, Alabama 36207. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 18, 2019
