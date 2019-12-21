Robert Glenn Berry was born January 1, 1948 and died on December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Leo Berry and Doris Miller Berry. He is survived by his wife, Anna Berry of Heflin, AL ; son, Gabriel (Jenny) Shelnutt, granddaughter, Ripley Shelnutt of Decatur, Ga; brother, Tony (Sharon) Berry of Montevallo, AL; nephew, Wade Berry, of Opelika, AL; niece, Gretchen (Casey) Hilley, of Mineral Wells, Tx.; godson, Ty Brown, of Oxford, AL, and Sally, his beloved hunting dog. Glenn joined the Navy after high school and served as a radio operator on the USS Barney during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he attended Auburn University and received a Bachelor's Degree from the School of Forestry. After graduating he served as the county forester for Cleburne County. After his retirement he founded Berry Forestry Consulting and continued his work as consulting forester. Glenn was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. His favorite time was spent in Louisiana pursuing both. Glenn served in leadership roles in the community and in his parish home, The Episcopal Church of the Messiah. Through his efforts as chairman of the Friends of the Chief Ladiga Trail, the Cleburne County portion of the trail was completed. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah with visitation at the Church at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, P.O. Box 596, Heflin, AL 36264
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 21, 2019