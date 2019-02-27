Robert Hobson Reedy, 81, of Piedmont, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Piedmont Health Care Center. He was born in Spring Garden, was a graduate of Spring Garden High School where he was very active athletically, and was chosen Mr. Spring Garden. He was a sales representative for Durky Food Sales. A lover of flowers, he was also a good Christian man and member of Carmel Community Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Avery and Venice Minton Reedy. He is survived by his son: Robert Brian Reedy; Brian's mother: Helen Reedy; sister: Mary Jim Johnson; and two grandchildren: Nicholas and Sarah Reedy. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Dansby Heritage Chapel. Green plants or artificial flowers will be accepted. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Reedy Family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2019