The Funeral Service for Mr. Robert Jackson Langley, 95, will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mr. Langley died November 13, 2019, at Bill Nichols VA home. He was a veteran of WWII from 1943 to 1946, serving in the Philippines as a Tec 4 Artillery Mechanic and AA Gun Crewman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Essie Rae Hurst Langley; sisters, Willie Mae Ferguson, Emily Agnello, Agnes Hurst, and Faye Burk; and brothers, Howard Langley, Melvin Langley, and Bobby Langley. He was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega County and was a member of Valley View Church of God. He is survived by his son, Bob Langley and wife, Wanda, of Talladega; three daughters, Hilda Mundy and husband, Donald, of Anniston, Kathy Jenkins and husband, Steve, of Talladega, Alicia Griffin and husband, Shaffer, of Talladega; brother, Bill Langley, of Talladega; grandsons, Kevin Jenkins, Kyle Langley, Keith Langley, Shaun Griffin, and Corey Griffin; and great grandson, Macon Griffin, as well as a host of extended family. Pallbearers will be the grandsons and great grandson. The Langley family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the employees of Bill Nichols VA Home. Your compassion, dignity, and gentleness went far beyond what any caring family could ever expect. Thank you. Talladega Funeral Will direct the services.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 14, 2019