Funeral service for Robert Joseph Clarkson 94, of Anniston will be private with Rev. James Elliott officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Clarkson passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include his daughter Jane C. Lipham, son Mike Clarkson, granddaughter, Lisa Lipham Coppock and her husband Dean, three great-grandchildren, Morgan Deana Moody, Hayden Coppock and Rebecca Danielle Coppock. Mr. Clarkson is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Clarkson, son-in-law, Charles R. Lipham, sister, Margaret Clarkson Burke and parents, Robert and Eula Clarkson. In lieu of flowers Memorial may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 1791, Anniston, AL 36202. Mr. Clarkson was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Mr. Clarkson retired from the U.S. Post Office. Mr. Clarkson received a letter from the U.S. Congress stating that he was the 25th longest federal employee with 61 years of service. Mr. Clarkson was a Navy veteran where he served in the Pacific during WWII. Mr. Clarkson was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will dearly missed. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 2, 2020