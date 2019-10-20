Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SFC Robert "Bob" Lance. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life service for SFC Robert "Bob" Lance, Jr., 77, will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

SFC Lance died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence.

SFC Lance is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Lance of Anniston; his three children, Julie Mae (Mark) Seeger of Anniston, Pamela Jean (Michael) Short of Cincinnati, OH and Mark Allen (Carrie) Lance of Anniston; six grandchildren, Seth Allen Lance, Kaitlin Elizabeth Seeger, Michael Joseph Short, Elizabeth Michelle Short, Gage Allen Lance and Morgan Elizabeth Lance; one nephew, Donald Phillips; and one niece, Karen Vande Kieft.

SFC Lance was retired from the US Army, where he faithfully served his country and was proud to be an MP. After retirement from the Army SFC Lance worked for the City of Anniston in building maintenance and retired after several years.

He was a loving husband, father, Pappy and Pa-Paw who enjoyed spending time with his family. In his spare time, SFC Lance enjoyed woodworking, which was his main passion, along with playing golf, listening to all kinds of music, fishing and doing anything outdoors. SFC Lance was a friend to many and loved to make people laugh.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

SFC Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Charles Lance, Sr. and Marie Elizabeth Stoll Lance; and one sister, Patricia Marie Stienland.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in SFC Lance's memory to a .

