Robert Lane "Bob" Jackson passed away on November 8 in Anniston at the age of 84. He was born April 19,1936, the son of Lester Paul "Prof" Jackson and Hazel Lane Jackson. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 on Friday the 13th at First Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at Highlands Cemetery at 12:00. Masks and compliance with social distancing guidelines are requested by the family. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anne Little Jackson, his son Robert Mark Jackson, his wife Laurie and their children Alex (Allison) and Drew, his daughter, Lane Jackson DeWine, her husband Thomas and their children Harper and Jackson. Bob graduated from Anniston High School in 1954 and Auburn University in 1958 with a B.S. Degree in Business. At Auburn he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served two years in the U.S. Army as a Transportation Officer in a tank battalion at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Polk, Louisiana. He returned to Anniston in 1960 and worked in the sales department of Anniston Foundry. He was appointed National Sales Manager in 1967 and then named National Sales Manager for Alabama Pipe in 1971. Later he held the position of Regional Sales Manager for U.S. Brass in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1975 he returned to Anniston where he owned and operated Tri-Co Supply, Inc. selling industrial supplies and safety equipment for twenty- five years until his retirement. As a sixty year member of First Presbyterian Church of Anniston, he served as a deacon and elder, as well as properties chairman for many years. Bob was always involved in community affairs. He served in various positions at the Anniston Housing Authority, Governmental Affairs Committee and the Opportunity Center. In addition, he served as President of the Y.M.C.A of Anniston, Anniston Country Club, Alabama Seniors Golf Association and Choccolocco Sportsman's Club and on the Board of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to First Presbyterian Church (1701 Henry Road Anniston 36207), the YMCA of Anniston (29 W 14th Street, Anniston 36201), or your favorite charity
.