Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Lee Chatmon, 86 years of Anniston, AL will be held Saturday 1:00PM at New Prospect Baptist Church in Choccolocco, AL. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tommy Hardy officiating. Dr. Sloan Gresham Eulogist. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday 1-6 pm at Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include 5 children - Anthony Chatmon, Sr. (Lora), Cynthia Gregory (Eric), Cassandra Brown (Michael), Marvalene Sledge (Calvin), Daphne Chatmon-Smith; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters Martha Cunningham (Walter), Lillie Dell Sampler, Doris Gilbert and Mary Roberson and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years Mary Jane Chatmon, his parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and a great-grandson.
Published in The Anniston Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019