Robert Lee Hayes
Graveside service for Robert Lee Hayes, Sr. 81,(formerly of Lineville) will be Saturday, November 28, at noon at the Lineville Community Cemetery with Apostle William C. Hayes, officiating. Mr. Hayes passed away on November 20, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga. Survivors include his wife: Mary Hayes; children: Patricia (Tony) Belle, Willie J. (Renee) Hayes, Norma J. (Willie) Brown, Richard Hayes, Eddie (Rochelle) Hayes, Betty F. (Saul) Guzman, Robert L. Hayes, Jr., Mary A. Hill, Nelda (Raymond) Baum, Zebedee Hayes; siblings: Chief Apostle William C. (Prophetess Bobbie) Hayes, Roy L. (Elenor) Hayes, Lillie M. Murphy, Mae H. Trammel; 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Hayes and Estell Odem Hayes Thomas.
Anniston Funeral
Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
