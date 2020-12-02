1/1
Robert Lee Mundy
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert Lee Mundy, 96, of Anniston, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Mundy passed away on November 27, 2020, in Panama City. Mr. Mundy served his country with honor in the United States Army. He attended Jacksonville State University for four years and went on to work for Mead Pipe. He attended Parker Memorial Baptist Church then Gladeview Baptist Church. Mr. Mundy enjoyed dancing. His children remember him for his Fathering. They were blessed having the most loving, nurturing, and caring man in our world, whom they called "Dad." Mr. Mundy is preceded in death by his wife, Keitha Carter Mundy; a sister, Vinnie Lee McMahon; and brothers, Herbert Mundy, Clyde Mundy, Charles Mundy, and Allen Mundy. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Lee Wright and her husband, Scott, Lynne Dreyer and her husband, Greg, and Lisa Suzanne Spivey and her husband, Glenn; a son, Robert Keith Mundy and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Lindsey Hardy and her husband, Robert, Allison Couch and her husband, Justin, Alex Spivey and his wife, Jane, Victoria Spivey, Carter Wright, Santana Mundy, and Kobe Mundy; six great grandchildren, Jackson, Lindyn, Carver, Collin, Marlee, and Autumn; a sister, Pauline Shumaker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (www.diabetes.org); the Mary Katherine "Katy" Williamson Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, 1130 Quintard Avenue, Suite 100, Anniston, AL 36201, or to the Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.fisherhouse.org). In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and memorial service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
