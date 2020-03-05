Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Nolen. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Oak Bowery Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Oak Bowery Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service for Mr. Robert Lee Nolen of Ohatchee will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3pm at Oak Bowery Baptist Church. Rev. Winston Harris and Rev. Jonathan Pitts will be officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 pm until time of service. Mr. Nolen passed away on March 3, 2020 at St. Vincent East Hospital. Mr. Nolen is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Teena Nolen; daughters Malet Lipscomb (Brad), Angie Noah (Jody); sons, Jason Pitts (Dana) and Jonathan Pitts (Monica); Paw-Paw to, Winston Harris (Amy), Monica Henderson (Joel), Baylie Green (Hunter), Larry Noah, Bryce Noah, Morgan Pitts (Caleb Vice) Hayden Pitts, Caleb Pitts, Micah Pitts and Abby Pitts; great grandchildren, Max, Lydia, Millie, Evie, Jace, Emersyn and Ruby; sisters, Rita Loveless, Shelby White (John) and Patricia Cavender (Bill); brothers, Rex Nolen (Lisa), Lebus Nolen and Ricky Nolen (Kay); numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Noble and Gracie Nolen; sister, Sue Pugh. Pallbearers are Hayden Pitts, Larry Noah, Caleb Pitts, Micah Pitts, Bryce Noah, Joel Henderson and Hunter Green. Mr. Nolen was a native of Ranburne and 30 years in Ohatchee. He retired from Anniston Army depot and was a U. S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was also a cattle farmer. He was a long time member of Oak Bowery Baptist Church.

Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 5, 2020

