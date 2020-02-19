A visitation for MSG Robert Lee Pietroboni, (USA, Ret.), 62, of Anniston, will be from 5-7 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. A burial with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. MSG Pietroboni passed away on February 15, 2020 in Anniston. MSG Pietroboni was a native of Pennsylvania and graduated from Ringgold High School in Monoghahela, PA. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1980 and spent his career honorably serving his country at various locations in the United States and around the world. His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge With Driver-W Bar, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, and the Bronze German Army Marksmanship Badge. MSG Pietroboni graduated with an associates degree from Gadsden State and a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University. After retirement from the Army, MSG Pietroboni worked for the United States Marshal Service at the US Federal Courthouse in Anniston for 10 years. MSG Pietroboni is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Mary Pietroboni, a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and George Hopper, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Gooding. He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Pietroboni and his wife, Marie, Susan Gooding, and Ray Pietroboni; nieces and nephews, Aaron Gooding, Stephen Gooding, Lisa McCain, and Kerri McCain. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571 (www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 19, 2020