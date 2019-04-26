Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Memorial service 11:00 AM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Plummer passed away quietly in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Plummer was born March 17, 1927 in Gainesville, FL to the late Malcomb Benjamin and Verdie Silveus Plummer. He joined the Navy after finishing high school and served as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class until being discharged in 1946. In 1950 he was called back to active duty and assigned to the Fleet Marines as a Navy Corpsman until discharged at the end of 1951. Mr. Plummer attended The University of Miami where he was a member of Sigma Nu. He received his BS in Business Administration from Jacksonville State University, and was hired by Jaymar Ruby as the shipping department manager at Anniston Sportswear. He eventually advanced through the ranks to the position of Vice President of Manufacturing and retired in 1992 with 40 years of service. Mr. Plummer always took an active interest in the community and served most of the time in a leadership position. He was a member of the Marine Corp League, American Legion Post 155, was former commandant of the American Legion Post 155, served over 35 years as a Rotarian , and was a member of the Opportunity Center Board for over 30 years. Mr. Plummer was also on the Board of Directors for Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for 14 years. He was a member of the Marine Corp League, American Legion Post 155, was former commandant of the American Legion Post 155, served over 35 years as a Rotarian , and was a member of the Opportunity Center Board for over 30 years. Mr. Plummer was also on the Board of Directors for Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for 14 years. He served several terms as chairman and was named Trustee Emeritus in 2003. He was appointed to the Northeast Alabama Hospital Association where he served as President for two years and was named Trustee of the Year in 1996. He was named Governor Emeritus of the Alabama Senior Golf Association after serving two terms as governor, former District VP of the Choccolocco Council of BSA and former Chairman of the Anniston chapter of SCORE. He and his wife were both avid bridge players with the Anniston Bridge Club. After attending Bynum Baptist Church for almost ten years, he became a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston where he has remained a member for 58 years. "Pop", as he was known to his family, is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanna Arthur Plummer; daughters, Sharon Misner and her husband, Jim, Donna Plummer, and Peggy Brockman and her husband, Bill; son, Thomas Plummer and his wife, Sandy; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Anne Padgett; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Blackie. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; and three sisters. The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver, Delphine Lockett. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be sent to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 2104, Anniston, AL 36202. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. 