A funeral ceremony for Robert Lee Porter, 65, of Riverside, CA (formerly of Anniston, Al) will be held 12 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Mount Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Arthur Cottingham, Pastor and Pastor Donovan Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope CME Church Cemetery, Bynum, Alabama. Visitation will be held today from 1PM-6 PM at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: son, Zakiem Porter, of Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Nellie Mae Fears and Lucille Gilbert, both of Anniston, Al; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lela Bell Porter and Cannah Porter, Sr; five brothers, Cannah Porter, Jr., Lewis, David, Oliver, and Charles; and four sisters, Iren Brockman, Alice Porter, Anna Mae Porter, and Clementrine Porter. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing 256.237.9771.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 24, 2020