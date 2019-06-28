Robert Louis "Bobby" Groves, 67 of Weaver, AL, passed way Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, 5:00 pm at Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church in Anniston, AL. with Dr. Bill Snow officiating. Family will be receiving friends and family from 4:00 till service time. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Turner Groves; daughter, Trish "Flip" Haynes; granddaughters, Brittney Deweese and Brooke Deweese; great granddaughters, Brantlee Deweese and Charlee Higginbotham. He is preceded in death by his mother Louise Tate Groves. Bobby was born in Anniston, AL on December 20, 1951. He graduated from Anniston High school Class of 1970. He was a long time member of boy Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout award. We would like to give a special thank you to New Beacon Hospice for your care and support these last few months. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 28, 2019