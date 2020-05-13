Robert Randall Homesley, aged 86, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was a resident of Greenbriar At the Altamont, Birmingham, Alabama. He struggled with dementia, heart disease, pneumonia and a previous stroke which occurred in 2010. Robert (Bob) was born October 19, 1933, in Calhoun County, Alabama, the son of Pastor Horace Homesley, Sr. and Ethel Couch Homesley. Robert's only brother, Dr. Horace Homesley, Jr. died several years earlier. Robert (Bob) thoroughly loved his artistic skills and painted and drew several pieces for his private collection which he shared with his two daughters. Playing the harmonica was another favorite. He was his own architect and general contractor for building one of his homes. He was always repairing vehicles and building or repairing home projects. His knowledge of how to build or repair items was amazing. Coin collecting was a special hobby as he traveled to many different places in America, he was always collecting coins while away on various travel adventures. He was a great Chess player and shared his fondness for strategy games with both his daughters. Another one of his favorite ways to pass the time was his love of Bible Study. In 1950, Robert (Bob) married the love of his life, Helen Ruth Baird Homesley, daughter of James Lawrence Baird and Julia Kilgore Baird. In later years, Robert (Bob) and Helen started a family business in Anniston, which they operated together for many years. In addition to raising their two daughters, he also volunteered for various charities at both Hillcrest Baptist Church and Munford Baptist Church over the past years. Robert (Bob)was a past member of both Hillcrest Baptist Church and Munford Baptist Church where he served as Deacon at various time intervals throughout the years. Bob thoroughly enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes at both locations. One of his greatest passions was the study and teaching concerning the book of Revelation. One topic of peak interest was the "New Jerusalem." He loved driving the church van and picking up individuals who were unable to attend church otherwise. In addition, another one of his church ministries was driving the church bus to various locations with the seniors for fun and relaxation activities together. Robert (Bob) is survived by his wife, Helen Ruth Baird Homesley; two daughters Dr. Brenda Gayle Homesley Crawford and husband William Larry Crawford of Dallas, Texas and Denise Diane Homesley Worm and husband James Worm of Menominee, Michigan. Two grandsons from Diane: Shawn Ray Choron and wife Michelle Choron of Cocoa, Florida with great grandchildren Trinity Choron and Levi Choron and grandson Joshua Bryan Choron of Cocoa, Florida with great grandchildren Daulton Randall Choron, Joshua Bryan Choron, Jr., Leighton Rayne Choron. From his only brother Dr. Horace, Jr. -Sister-In-Law Sara Homesley and five nephews and nieces: Angela Homesley Matthews, Dennis Homesley, Michael Homesley, Timothy Homesley, Katrina Homesley Harrell. He also leaves behind numerous loving cousins, relatives, and friends. Robert (Bob) requested a private family burial and funeral. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him during his final months and years. There will be a private memorial service for family members and close friends at the Anniston Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on a future date to be determined and posted later due to COVID-19. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 13, 2020.