Robert Timothy "Tim" Rice, 57, died Saturday, May 11, after a lengthy illness. A graduate of Jacksonville State University and Alexandria High School, Rice worked for several years for the Directorate of the Environment and government contractors and was involved in the decommissioning of Fort McClellan. He also participated in numerous archeological digs, primarily in the Southeastern United States, but also in Puerto Rico. From a young age, Tim had a great respect for his uncles and others who served their country. The desire to serve led to his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America and his induction into the Order of the Arrow. Once he reached adulthood, he enlisted with the Marine Reserves, taking a summer off from his college studies for boot camp at Parris Island, SC. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Rainbow City. Known by many for his big heart and sense of humor, Rice enjoyed travelling, visiting six continents during his lifetime. What he loved most, however, was his family, especially his daughter and new granddaughter. Rice is survived by daughter and son-in-law Maggie Rice Smith and Kyle Smith of Beauregard; granddaughter, Ripley Smith of Beauregard; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Richard Jenkins of Montgomery, Robbie and Charles Lancaster of Gadsden, Johnna and Mike Scogin of Georgetown, KY; one sister-in-law Sue Rice of Dallas, GA; seven nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents the Rev. John R. Rice and Helen Rice Treece and his brother, Mike Rice. Honorary pallbearers are: nieces and nephews, Michael Jenkins, Corey Collins, Amanda Ammons, John Lancaster, Ben Lancaster, James Scogin, Kate Scogin, and great-nephew, Drew Collins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019