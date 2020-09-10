Funeral services for Robert Willis Wylie, age 94, of Wedowee will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Wedowee First United Methodist Church with Bro. Josh Hickman and Bro. Robert Mount officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Wylie will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Friday.Mr. Wylie passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his residence.Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Faye Wylie of Wedowee; three daughters, Denise Worthington (Carl) of Villa Rica, GA, Ellen Sims (Paul) of Wadley, AL, and Lee Ann Wylie of Wadley, AL; one son, Bob Wylie (Jane) of Oxford, AL; nine grandchildren, Rob Wylie (Dana), Eric Key, Daniel Worthington (Tammy), Derek Worthington (Ashley), Brooke Wheat (Thad), Matt Wylie, Justin Key (Cara), Lane Sims (Rachel), and Mandi Wylie; ten great-grandchildren, Jackson Wylie, MaKenzie Key, Brooklyn Worthington, Addy Wylie, Livy Anne Wylie, Olivia Worthington, Ryder Worthington, Aubree Key, Ben Wheat, and Oliver Worthington; and special caregivers, Laurie Whaley, Alysha Alsabrook, Kelly Johnson, Tressie Ware, Misty Morris, April Adamson, Chasity Brown, Stacy Alsabrook, and Caleb Alsabrook.Pallbearers will be Rob Wylie, Eric Key, Daniel Worthington, Derek Worthington, Matt Wylie, Justin Key, and Lane Sims. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Boyd, David Harmon, Daryl Harmon, Chris Birdsong, Randy Sparks, Stacy Alsabrook, Waymon Hodges, Jarrell Hodges, David Stephens, and the men of Wedowee First United Methodist Church.A Camp Hill, Alabama native, Mr. Wylie was born on September 17, 1925, the son of Samuel Mark Wylie, Sr., and Laura Lee Willis Wylie. He was a member of the Wedowee First United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard during World War II where he served as a radar operator, 3rd class, aboard the USS Alexandria, a patrol frigate on submarine duty in the North Atlantic.Mr. Wylie was a partner in S. M. Wylie Lumber Co. in Dickert.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean Lowry; and brothers, Sam Wylie, Jr., and Ben Wylie.The family requests that all attendees to the visitation and/or funeral service wear a mask and practice social distancing.Memorials may be floral, or donations may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter, 104 Animal Shelter Road, Wedowee, AL 36278, or to the Wedowee First United Methodist Church General Fund at P.O. Box 151, Wedowee, AL 36278.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bene