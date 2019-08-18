Robyn Michelle Warmack (Langley), 47, of Jacksonville, passed away on Thursday August 15, 2019.
Robyn was born to Lorraine Angel and Jessie Warmack. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Rob Langley. She attended Walter Wellborn High School, where she met many friends, some she would later call sisters. Robyn was very ambitious and outgoing. She put her own life on hold to be a mom, which she loved most of all. Robyn's children, Shayne Angel, Cheyenne(Calyn) Burton, and Dakota(Jada) Langley, meant the world to her. She loved caring for other people especially her own mom (Lorraine). She passed doing what she loved most caring for her grandbabies. The ones that called her Yaya: Karsen Dakota, Kade Alexander, Rayghen Storm, Teaghen Rayne, Oakelyn Tate, Adalida Rydel, Anaveigh Lorraine. She loved them to infinity and beyond.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Kevin, and grandparents, Betty and Bill Webb.
She will greatly be missed by her family and loved ones.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2019