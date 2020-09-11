Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Rodger Maffett 75, will be Saturday, September 12, at noon at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, Newell with Rev. Charles Boyd, officiating. Mr. Maffett passed away on September 4, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife: Janice Maffett; daughters: Madonna (Cedric) Baker, Latunya Maffett; son: Rogerick (Octavia) Maffett; grandchildren: Casey Maffett, Kalon Maffett, Nicolette (Adel) Foreman, Morgan Maffett; great grandchildren: Javeon Heard, Callie Maffett, Chase Maffett; siblings: Elizabeth Carpenter, Janie (Henry) Etheridge, Wallace (Lois) Maffett, Jacob (Mattie) Maffett, Clara Martin, Willie J. (Gloria) Maffett, Mary Maffett, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Johnnie V. Maffett, 12 siblings. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

