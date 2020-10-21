1/1
Roger Beecham
A gathering time for Mr. Roger Beecham, 50 of Lincoln, will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at his home. Military honors and a time to speak about his life will begin around 5:00 pm. Please bring your own chairs and your fishing supplies if you would like to fish. Feel free to dress casually and wear your Alabama or Atlanta Braves attire for the service. If you need directions to his house, please reach Amanda Paige or Erica Beecham on Facebook. Roger passed away at his house on October 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy Beecham; his daughters, Amanda Beecham and Erica Beecham; mother, Legatha Beecham; sister, Angela Beecham; fur baby, Luna Tuna, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl 'Rod' Beecham and grandparents, Inez and Richard 'Hoot' Beecham and Olgia and JT Brown. Roger was a 1988 graduate of Wellborn Highschool. He played football and baseball while in school. After graduation, he went to serve in the United States Air Force. He served proudly for 4 years and served in Desert Storm/ Shield /Calm. Roger retired from Honda in May of 2020 after 21 years of service. Roger was a devoted Alabama football fan and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved fishing with Brad, but more than anything, he loved being with his family. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his friends from school, his Air Force buddies, his 'monthly synchronization meetings' with his Honda friends, and watching Alabama football with his special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator. Roger was a loving and caring husband, Deddy, son, brother and friend and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://give.themmrf.org/give/275665/?_ga=2.183068143.832659967.1603121839-1318235814.1603121839#!/donation/checkout. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 08:00 PM
his home
OCT
22
Service
05:00 PM
his home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
