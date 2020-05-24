Celebration of life service for Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Loyce Green, 65, of Jacksonville will be held at a later date.
Ronnie Green went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Hospital. He was born on February 16, 1955, to Oscar Duard Green and Johnnie Mozelle Green.
He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, class of '73. He was an exceptional basketball player. He was known around town as the "Scizzor Wizzard," from his 25 years of cutting hair. After retirement he went into business for himself as a painter.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Williams.
Ronnie lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a simple country boy. Through his faith in God he had the ability to reach people on a deep spiritual level, leading many to know and love God. He always said, "I'm not the Father, but I am the guide to the Father." He was a meek and humble man, softly spoken and kept to himself. His motto was "soft words carrying a big stick." He loved his family with his whole heart, putting everyone's needs above his own. He was a passionate lover and supporter of Alabama Crimson Tide Football.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, "his girl" of 40 years, Jill Daniel Green; his children, Dana Green, Jarred Green, Bridgett Green and Brittany Green; seven grandchildren, he called the bright place in his life, Salem, Ryder, Gabriel, Scarlett, Pearce, Hadley and Finley; his brother, Jack Green (Louise); along with numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and all of his many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ronnie's memory.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Ronnie Green went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Hospital. He was born on February 16, 1955, to Oscar Duard Green and Johnnie Mozelle Green.
He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, class of '73. He was an exceptional basketball player. He was known around town as the "Scizzor Wizzard," from his 25 years of cutting hair. After retirement he went into business for himself as a painter.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Williams.
Ronnie lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a simple country boy. Through his faith in God he had the ability to reach people on a deep spiritual level, leading many to know and love God. He always said, "I'm not the Father, but I am the guide to the Father." He was a meek and humble man, softly spoken and kept to himself. His motto was "soft words carrying a big stick." He loved his family with his whole heart, putting everyone's needs above his own. He was a passionate lover and supporter of Alabama Crimson Tide Football.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, "his girl" of 40 years, Jill Daniel Green; his children, Dana Green, Jarred Green, Bridgett Green and Brittany Green; seven grandchildren, he called the bright place in his life, Salem, Ryder, Gabriel, Scarlett, Pearce, Hadley and Finley; his brother, Jack Green (Louise); along with numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and all of his many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Ronnie's memory.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 24, 2020.