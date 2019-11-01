Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" Reid, 62, went home to be with Our Father in Heaven, while surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A funeral service for Mr. Reid will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Richard O'Connor and Chance Goodwin will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mr. Reid is preceded in death by his father, Walter Reid; his in-laws, Frank and Polly Dean; and his grandparents, Sybil and Ralph Carter and Alma and William Reid. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delayne Dean Reid; his sons, Jack Walter Reid (Melissa) and David Allen Reid; his daughter, Tiffany Holcomb; grandchildren, Josh Connor Reid, Emma-Leigh Nichole Reid, Annabelle Kayleigh Reid, Jackson Wyatt Reid, Axton Michael Kai Reid and Kallie Avaya Beasley; his mother, Betty Reid; one sister, Jennifer Lynn Poore (Scott); one brother, Michael Keith Reid (Jackie); a host of nieces and nephews; and lots of aunts and uncles. Mr. Reid was a member of Saks Church of Christ. He worked most of his life at Reid's Body Shop and also drove a truck for Ranger Trucking. Mr. Reid loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren. Pallbearers will be David Reid, Jack Reid, Dillard Bonds, Blake Poore, Scott Poore and Lamar Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Carter and Mark Kimbrell. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 1, 2019