Service Information

Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford , AL 36203
(256)-831-4611

Visitation
5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford , AL

Memorial service
10:00 AM
Eastaboga Baptist Church

Dr. Ronald White went to his Heavenly home on September 24th, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation services will be held on Friday, September 27 at Miller Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held for him on Saturday, September 28 at Eastaboga Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Brad Williams officiating and special music by Lana Turner. Graveside service will immediately follow. Pallbearers will be Ben Hollingsworth, Nick Hollingsworth, Correy Norred, Trey Gauntt, Todd Gauntt and Barney Turner. He was preceded in death by his father, Claud Lee White and mother Lois Waugh White. He leaves behind a wife, Diana C. White; one son, Bryan White (Denise); one daughter, Lori M. White; a brother, Donald White (Jeanetta); a sister, Merry Lee Gauntt (Freddy); five grandchildren, Charlee Norred (Correy), Ben Hollingsworth (Phylicia), Nick Hollingsworth (Tabatha), Nicole Frechette and Gabrielle Frechette; and six great grandchildren, Campbell Norred, Holland Norred, Ava Hollingsworth, Harper Hollingsworth, Braden Hollingsworth, Aliyah Hollingsworth, and a host of nieces and nephews. We would like to express our appreciation to all the medical personnel who provided loving care for Ronald during this time. With special appreciation to Nancy Dalizu. Her compassion, humor, skill and selfless love has made her a part of our family. Dr. White was long term resident of Golden Springs and a native of Eastaboga. He served in various leadership roles in churches in Florida, Eastaboga Baptist Church and Greenbriar Road Baptist Church. He began his education at Jacksonville State University in September of 1961. He then attended Auburn University to achieve his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, 1965; Master's in Electrical Engineering, 1966; Doctorate of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering, 1971. He achieved the following honors: Eta Kappa Nu, Electrical Engineering Honorary Society, Nov. 1964; Tau Beta Pi, Electrical Engineering Honorary Society, Nov. 1964; Phi Kappa Phi, Electrical Engineering Honorary Society, Dec. 1966; Sigma Xi, Research and Leadership Honorary Society, Dec. 1966; Distinguished Teaching Award by his colleagues, 1989; Horace Tolbert Professorship Of Computer Science, 1993; Professor Emeritus of Engineering and Computer Science, 2004 and many others. His employment history includes Auburn University, Sperry Rand, Eglin Air Force Base and Jacksonville State University. Dr. White had a great love for children. Using proceeds from aluminum can recycling and individual donations, he sponsored a fresh water well in Soi, Kenya. He also routinely donated aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House. He had an appreciation for and their mission for providing free medical services to children and lodging to their families. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN, 38148. Donation ID 11750644. To contact them you may call 800-822-6344 or on the web at

