Ronny Dale Kimberly (72), of Pell City, AL, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home with his family.

He was born in Pell City, AL on January 3, 1948, son of the late Roy and Iva Lee Kimberly. He is survived by his spouse, Carla Williams Kimberly, and his three children: Amy Kimberly Clemmons and her husband, William Scott Clemmons, Adam Clark Kimberly; and Amanda Lea Kimberly Guinn and her husband, Thomas William Guinn. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Callie Savannah Clemmons, William Chandler Clemmons, Charlotte Annalea Clemmons, Ashton Collier Clemmons, Landon Blair Guinn, Austin Roy Kimberly-Clemmons, Baylor Kimberly Guinn, and Collins Caroline Guinn.

Ronny was happily married to his high school sweetheart for almost fifty years. His love and loyalty to Carla certainly leaves a legacy for his children and grandchildren. He was proud to be able to provide generously for his family. He was passionate about spending every extra moment with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his whole world. He never hesitated to support all of them in their education and activities.

Ronny graduated from Pell City High School in 1966 and Auburn University School of Pharmacy in 1972. He and Carla purchased Bynum Drug in 1976 and fulfilled his dream of owning his own business. He served the community loyally for over forty years and was loved and honored by many customers and friends.

Ronny was a proud member of the National Bird Hunters Association and active field trialer (1996-2008). He owned a sound team of pointers with the E'boga prefix that could win. This challenged him to the next level and he traveled across the United States participating in Classics and Championships. He had eight different dogs that are winners and runners-ups. One of the highlights of his career was winning NBHA National Championship with E'boga Crackerjack in 2007. He was a generous supporter to the NBHA organization. He always had dogs to enter, would provide extra horses and give in any way he could to help the organization.

Ronny's other passion was admiring and collecting antique furniture. His knowledge of all fine furniture was rare and impressive. He loved to talk about it and attended sales and auctions for many years. He and Carla's collection is appreciated across the collector's community.

Ronny was a big Auburn Tiger fan and loved tailgating and attending games with his wife, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Pell City, followed by a private burial service. The family will receive visitors from 11am-12:30pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ronny Kimberly to Pell City First United Methodist Church or stjude.org.

