Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Rogers Carr. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Mrs. Rosa Rogers Carr, 84 of Anniston, will be at 12 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Chaplain Dale Hollingsworth and Dr. Yohan Hong will officiate and burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Carr passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mrs. Carr was a native of Geraldine, AL. She was a 1957 graduate of Berry College in Rome, GA. She was retired after a 25 year career from the Finance and Accounting Department at Ft. McClellan. Mrs. Carr was also a long time member of the Oxford First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Carr is preceded in death by her parents, G.K. and Gladys Rogers; her brothers, John Rogers, Ed Rogers and his wife, Shirley, Jackie Rogers, David Rogers, and Derward Rogers and his wife, Merita. Mrs. Carr is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles "Edwin" Carr; a daughter, Connie Turner and her husband, Boice; a son, Steven Carr and his wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Morgan Turner, Jennifer Turner, Bailey Carr, Garrett Carr, and Davis Carr; a great granddaughter, Kamden Staples; sisters, Eujena Collings and her husband, John, Carol Tarquine, and LindaMcCollum and her husband, James; brothers, George Rogers and his wife, Ruth, Truman Rogers and his wife, Gayla, and Kelly Rogers; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Rogers and Judy Grissom. Pallbearers will be Shayne Smith, Andy Lamirande, Paul Ryan, Richard Edwards, Garrett Carr, and Davis Carr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oxford First United Methodist Church, 214 Snow Street, Oxford, AL 36203; the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( Funeral service for Mrs. Rosa Rogers Carr, 84 of Anniston, will be at 12 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Chaplain Dale Hollingsworth and Dr. Yohan Hong will officiate and burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Carr passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mrs. Carr was a native of Geraldine, AL. She was a 1957 graduate of Berry College in Rome, GA. She was retired after a 25 year career from the Finance and Accounting Department at Ft. McClellan. Mrs. Carr was also a long time member of the Oxford First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Carr is preceded in death by her parents, G.K. and Gladys Rogers; her brothers, John Rogers, Ed Rogers and his wife, Shirley, Jackie Rogers, David Rogers, and Derward Rogers and his wife, Merita. Mrs. Carr is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles "Edwin" Carr; a daughter, Connie Turner and her husband, Boice; a son, Steven Carr and his wife, Stephanie; grandchildren, Morgan Turner, Jennifer Turner, Bailey Carr, Garrett Carr, and Davis Carr; a great granddaughter, Kamden Staples; sisters, Eujena Collings and her husband, John, Carol Tarquine, and LindaMcCollum and her husband, James; brothers, George Rogers and his wife, Ruth, Truman Rogers and his wife, Gayla, and Kelly Rogers; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Rogers and Judy Grissom. Pallbearers will be Shayne Smith, Andy Lamirande, Paul Ryan, Richard Edwards, Garrett Carr, and Davis Carr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oxford First United Methodist Church, 214 Snow Street, Oxford, AL 36203; the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ( www.alz.org ); or to the , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205. The family would like to thank the staff of Encompass Hospice, especially her nurse, Alysson McGinnis, for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Carr. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.